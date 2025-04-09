BharatPe's Resilient Payments Gets RBI Nod for Online Payment Aggregation

BharatPe Group's Resilient Payments has secured the final authorization from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to function as an online payment aggregator. This pivotal development will enable Resilient Payments to facilitate various payment services through its proprietary payment gateway.

The company has announced its intentions to scale its operations across additional merchants and is keen on deepening its market presence in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. A significant investment in advanced technological infrastructure is also on the cards to support high-growth sectors.

CEO Sandeep Indurkar highlighted the brand's plan to operate under 'BharatPe X', aiming for a scalable, merchant-first payments platform. With intentions to innovate and expand, Resilient Payments is set to play a crucial role in connecting offline and online commerce effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)