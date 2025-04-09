Left Menu

RBI's Sanjay Malhotra: A Different Sanjay Predicts India's Economic Path

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, likened to Sanjay of Mahabharat, talks about the ongoing rate actions amid global uncertainties. He emphasizes a joint effort with the government on fiscal and monetary policies to manage growth and inflation. Malhotra announced another repo rate cut, signaling further easing ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 15:08 IST
RBI's Sanjay Malhotra: A Different Sanjay Predicts India's Economic Path
Sanjay Malhotra
  • Country:
  • India

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, nodding to the legendary Sanjay of Mahabharat, highlighted the complexity of predicting future rate actions amid global economic uncertainties. Speaking at a media briefing, he stressed the collaborative efforts of monetary and fiscal policies to manage India's growth and inflation dynamics.

Despite the challenges, Malhotra announced a second consecutive interest rate cut, pointing towards a policy direction that suggests further easing ahead. This decision comes in response to mounting pressure on the economy, exacerbated by persistent US tariffs.

Emphasizing readiness, Malhotra assured the public of sufficient liquidity from the RBI to ensure swift rate cut transmission. The key policy rate now stands at 6 per cent, marking the lowest borrowing costs since November 2022 due to reduced inflation and falling oil prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025