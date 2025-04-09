Left Menu

India Secures Rafale Deal to Empower Naval Fleet

The Cabinet Committee on Security, led by PM Narendra Modi, approved the acquisition of 26 Rafale naval jets from France for Rs 64,000 crore. Set to bolster India's naval strength aboard the INS Vikrant, the agreement includes weapon systems and sparks further India-France defense collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 15:15 IST
India Secures Rafale Deal to Empower Naval Fleet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's Cabinet Committee on Security, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm, has sanctioned a landmark deal to procure 26 Rafale naval jets from France, amounting to Rs 64,000 crore. The jets will be stationed on the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, marking a significant boost for India's maritime capabilities.

The delivery of these cutting-edge fighter jets is anticipated to commence five years post-contract signing, under an inter-governmental agreement with France. India's defense ministry had initially approved this substantial acquisition in July 2023, after rigorous evaluations.

Apart from the jets, the Indian Navy will receive ancillary equipment, weaponry, and essential spares from Rafale's manufacturer, Dassault Aviation. This deal signals a strengthening defense partnership between India and France, highlighted by joint development initiatives and shared technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025