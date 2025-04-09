India Secures Rafale Deal to Empower Naval Fleet

India's Cabinet Committee on Security, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm, has sanctioned a landmark deal to procure 26 Rafale naval jets from France, amounting to Rs 64,000 crore. The jets will be stationed on the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, marking a significant boost for India's maritime capabilities.

The delivery of these cutting-edge fighter jets is anticipated to commence five years post-contract signing, under an inter-governmental agreement with France. India's defense ministry had initially approved this substantial acquisition in July 2023, after rigorous evaluations.

Apart from the jets, the Indian Navy will receive ancillary equipment, weaponry, and essential spares from Rafale's manufacturer, Dassault Aviation. This deal signals a strengthening defense partnership between India and France, highlighted by joint development initiatives and shared technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)