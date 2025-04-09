Left Menu

Insolation Energy's Revenue Soars with Strategic Expansion

Insolation Energy reported an impressive 80.49% increase in revenue for 2024-25, reaching Rs 1,338 crore. The growth is attributed to strategic initiatives and market dynamics. Their subsidiary plans a 3GW capacity expansion to capture increasing demand. The company anticipates further growth in revenue and profitability in 2025-26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 15:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Insolation Energy has announced a remarkable 80.49% rise in its consolidated revenue, hitting Rs 1,338 crore for the financial year 2024-25. This growth, compared to Rs 741.32 crore in the previous year, underscores strong strategic execution and favorable market conditions.

The year-on-year dispatches also saw a significant increase of 81%, highlighting the company's ability to capitalize on the prevailing market trends and stakeholder support. Insolation Energy expressed confidence in sustaining this trajectory of growth.

Their subsidiary, Insolation Green Energy Private Limited, is set to expand its capacity by 3GW, with staggered production starting in FY 2025-26. This expansion aims to enhance revenue and profit by meeting robust market demand, setting the stage for an even more successful financial performance in the coming year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

