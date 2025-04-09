Left Menu

PM Modi Celebrates Jainism's Spiritual Influence at Navkar Mahamantra Divas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized Jainism's impactful contribution to India's identity at the Navkar Mahamantra Divas, highlighting governmental efforts to preserve Jain heritage. The event at Vigyan Bhawan celebrated the spiritual significance of the Navkar Mahamantra, promoting non-violence and inner peace amidst diverse attendees including religious scholars and community leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 17:10 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant cultural event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spotlighted the profound influence of Jainism on India's identity during the 'Navkar Mahamantra Divas' at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The Prime Minister lauded Jainism's heritage preservation, evident in the new Parliament building, and underscored its spiritual teachings and literature as vital to India's intellectual legacy.

Modi emphasized the government's cultural commitment, highlighting the classical language status granted to Prakrit and Pali, languages closely tied to Jain and Buddhist traditions. He shared personal reflections on the influence of Jain teachings in his life, noting the mantra's role in promoting inner peace and harmony.

The event, attended by religious leaders, political figures, and the Jain community, featured a collective recitation of the Navkar Mahamantra, celebrated for fostering peace and non-violence. The gathering was a testament to the enduring value of Jain philosophy in cultivating societal harmony and spiritual reflection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

