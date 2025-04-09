PM Modi Celebrates Jainism's Spiritual Influence at Navkar Mahamantra Divas

In a significant cultural event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spotlighted the profound influence of Jainism on India's identity during the 'Navkar Mahamantra Divas' at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The Prime Minister lauded Jainism's heritage preservation, evident in the new Parliament building, and underscored its spiritual teachings and literature as vital to India's intellectual legacy.

Modi emphasized the government's cultural commitment, highlighting the classical language status granted to Prakrit and Pali, languages closely tied to Jain and Buddhist traditions. He shared personal reflections on the influence of Jain teachings in his life, noting the mantra's role in promoting inner peace and harmony.

The event, attended by religious leaders, political figures, and the Jain community, featured a collective recitation of the Navkar Mahamantra, celebrated for fostering peace and non-violence. The gathering was a testament to the enduring value of Jain philosophy in cultivating societal harmony and spiritual reflection.

