Apollo's Marc Rowan on Trade Reset and Economic Dominance

Apollo CEO Marc Rowan has underscored the necessity for a comprehensive reset of current trade policies, according to a CNBC interview. Rowan noted the potential damage to the U.S.'s global reputation due to tariffs, urging strategic alignment with neighboring countries such as Mexico.

Rowan highlighted the significant opportunity for the U.S. and Mexico to spearhead the global economic stage for the coming decades. His base scenario includes the successful completion of trade deals with most countries, resulting in the lowering of existing tariff barriers.

In a cautiously optimistic outlook, Rowan reiterated confidence that the Federal Reserve might engage more actively to stabilize the economy. He expects tangible progress with international trade agreements to commence in the next 90 days.

