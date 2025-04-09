Left Menu

Apollo's Marc Rowan on Trade Reset and Economic Dominance

Apollo CEO Marc Rowan expressed the need for a trade policy reset, emphasizing the potential for U.S. and Mexico to dominate the economic landscape. He anticipates the reduction of tariff barriers and potential Federal Reserve intervention to stabilize markets. Rowan is optimistic about new trade deals forming soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 18:32 IST
Apollo's Marc Rowan on Trade Reset and Economic Dominance

Apollo CEO Marc Rowan has underscored the necessity for a comprehensive reset of current trade policies, according to a CNBC interview. Rowan noted the potential damage to the U.S.'s global reputation due to tariffs, urging strategic alignment with neighboring countries such as Mexico.

Rowan highlighted the significant opportunity for the U.S. and Mexico to spearhead the global economic stage for the coming decades. His base scenario includes the successful completion of trade deals with most countries, resulting in the lowering of existing tariff barriers.

In a cautiously optimistic outlook, Rowan reiterated confidence that the Federal Reserve might engage more actively to stabilize the economy. He expects tangible progress with international trade agreements to commence in the next 90 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025