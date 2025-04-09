Air India Passenger Misconduct Sparks Controversy at 30,000 Feet

In a recent episode of in-flight misconduct, an Indian national reportedly urinated on a fellow flyer aboard Air India's AI2336, en route from Delhi to Bangkok. The incident has shaken passengers and prompted the airline to initiate a thorough review.

Air India, confirming the unruly behavior, revealed that cabin crew adhered to procedural protocols, subsequently reporting the incident to authorities. An independent committee is set to assess and determine subsequent actions, as the airline adheres to DGCA guidelines in such scenarios.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu assured that the Ministry will scrutinize the matter, ready to impose necessary measures should any breaches in conduct be confirmed. The Ministry remains vigilant against misconduct within airline operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)