Ayodhya Parv 2025: A Grand Cultural Celebration of Devotion, Art, and Tradition

The revered city of Ayodhya, long known for its spiritual significance, cultural heritage, and association with the Ramayana, will be the focal point of a vibrant celebration this April. Ayodhya Parv 2025, a landmark event dedicated to the glory of Ayodhya, will be held from April 11 to 13 at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath, New Delhi. This prestigious three-day festival, organized by IGNCA in collaboration with Shri Ayodhya Nyas, will serve as a confluence of devotion, classical traditions, cultural discourse, and artistic expressions, bringing together prominent saints, cultural thinkers, scholars, policymakers, and artists from across the nation.

A Celebration of Ayodhya’s Timeless Legacy

The festival will begin with a grand inauguration on April 11, 2025, at 3:00 PM. A highlight of the opening ceremony will be the unveiling of an exhibition featuring a series of artworks by renowned painter and Padma Shri awardee, Vasudev Kamath, focused on Maryada Purushottam (Lord Rama). Kamath’s art captures the divine essence and ideals of Lord Rama, making this exhibit an evocative experience for all attendees. Alongside this, two special exhibitions will be showcased:

Sundarakanda : A stunning collection of Pahari miniature paintings illustrating the events from the Valmiki Ramayana, particularly focusing on the Sundarakanda episode. This exhibition provides a deep visual journey into one of the most cherished parts of the Ramayana.

Badi Hai Ayodhya: A pictorial representation of the Chaurasi Kos Parikrama, the 84-kilometer pilgrimage circuit around Ayodhya. This sacred walk, steeped in tradition, is depicted beautifully through photographs and artistic renditions, reflecting the deep spiritual connection between the city and its devotees.

Following the exhibition inauguration, the festival will host a special discussion session featuring some of the most revered personalities in the Indian spiritual and cultural sphere. Participants will include Mahant Shri Kamal Nayan Das from Maniramdas Chhawani, Geeta Manishi Mahamandaleshwar Pujya Gyananand Ji Maharaj, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Shri Manoj Sinha. The discussion will also feature Shri Ram Bahadur Rai, Chairman of IGNCA, and Shri Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, along with artist Shri Vasudev Kamath. This exchange of thoughts will explore the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of Ayodhya.

The evening will culminate with a captivating cultural performance beginning at 6:00 PM, featuring the art of mridang vadan (percussion performance) and devotional singing, both integral to India’s classical traditions.

Day Two: Engaging Symposia and Performances

The second day, April 12, will feature two prominent symposia that delve into the intersection of culture, religion, and administration. At 11:00 AM, the symposium titled Temple Management in Indian Society will bring together leading saints and cultural experts to discuss the evolution and challenges of managing sacred temples in modern-day India.

At 3:00 PM, another important session will unfold under the theme The Contribution of Goswami Tulsidas in the Innovation of Indian Culture. Scholars and intellectuals from across the country will shed light on Tulsidas’s invaluable contribution to Indian spiritual and cultural life, particularly through his epic Ramcharitmanas.

The cultural evening on April 12 will include a solo tabla recital by an eminent artist, followed by an enthralling Kathak and Bharatanatyam performance by the celebrated dancer Richa Tripathi and her team, showcasing the intricacies and grace of these classical dance forms.

Day Three: Intellectual Dialogues and Folk Performances

The final day of Ayodhya Parv 2025, April 13, promises more enriching intellectual and cultural experiences. At 11:00 AM, a symposium titled Shri Ram in the Essays of Kuber Nath Rai will bring together prominent Hindi scholars to discuss the literary legacy of Kuber Nath Rai and his reflections on Lord Rama’s life and teachings.

The closing ceremony will witness the participation of distinguished guests, including Pujya Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, and Shri Ram Bahadur Rai, Chairman of IGNCA. Prof. Ramesh Chandra Gaur, Dean of Administration and Head of the Kala Nidhi Division at IGNCA, along with renowned artist Shri Sunil Vishwakarma, will also be present to grace the occasion. The festival will culminate in a series of riveting performances, starting with the energetic Alha singing by Faujdar Singh and his troupe. The event will also feature soul-stirring traditional folk songs performed by folk singer Vijaya Bharti, bringing the festival to a spectacular close.

A Celebration of Art, Devotion, and Culture

Ayodhya Parv 2025 is not just a cultural festival; it is a celebration of India’s timeless spiritual values, artistic traditions, and rich cultural heritage. Through this event, IGNCA and Shri Ayodhya Nyas aim to bring into focus the deep-rooted connection between Ayodhya’s history, its sacredness, and its role in shaping India’s cultural narrative.

This festival is a unique opportunity to experience the spirit of Ayodhya in the heart of the nation’s capital, New Delhi. It is an open invitation for all lovers of Indian art, culture, and spirituality to witness and engage in an immersive dialogue about India’s cultural legacy. Media representatives, scholars, artists, and devotees alike are invited to be part of this extraordinary cultural journey, which is set to rekindle the nation’s reverence for the traditions of Ayodhya and the teachings of Lord Rama.

Ayodhya Parv 2025 is an endeavor that brings together devotion, art, culture, and intellectual discourse in a celebration of the enduring cultural spirit nurtured through the Ramayana and the everlasting voice of Tulsidas.