Mother Elopes with Daughter's Groom Days Before Wedding

In a dramatic twist, Anita Devi from Aligarh left her home, jewelry, and cash to elope with Rahul, her daughter's groom-to-be. The incident unraveled just days ahead of the wedding planned for April 16, prompting a police investigation and search as her family remains in shock.

In an extraordinary chain of events, Anita Devi, a resident of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, has allegedly abandoned her home, taking jewelry and cash, to elope with Rahul, the man destined to marry her daughter. The shocking incident unfolded merely days before the wedding ceremony was slated for April 16, according to Aligarh Police.

The case surfaced when Anita's family reported her missing. Rahul, who lives in the Dadon police station area, was engaged to Anita Devi's daughter. Circle Officer of Iglas, Mahesh Kumar, shared insights into the case, explaining that, "A situation has emerged where the applicant's wife, Anita, disappeared unannounced, absconding with jewelry and money from the house. Investigations reveal that the marriage of the applicant's daughter with Rahul, a resident near Dadon police station, was planned for April 16, 2025. Preceding the wedding, Anita Devi was discovered missing with Rahul. Subsequently, a case has been filed at the Madrak police station, and a search team has been deployed."

Jitendra Kumar, Anita Devi's husband, described feelings of disbelief and confusion, highlighting that his wife was actively engaged in preparing for their daughter's wedding. He recounted, "My daughter's wedding was arranged for April 16. On the day Anita disappeared, she insisted I visit her sister's place at 10 am. Upon returning at 8:30 pm, I realized she had left at 4:30 am. Despite exhaustive searches, we unearthed no leads, forcing us to report her missing. Our communication was only maintained until 10:30 am, after which both her and the groom's phones were unreachable. I'm left astounded, unsure of her whereabouts or her company."

The local police have since lodged a case and constituted a search team to trace the missing woman. Further developments are anticipated as the investigation unfolds. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

