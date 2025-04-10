The Birdman of Nagpur: A Life Dedicated to Feathered Friends

In the heart of Nagpur, Satpurush Wankhede has become a local icon, known affectionately as the 'Birdman of Nagpur.' For more than two decades, Wankhede has committed himself to nurturing the avian population at the renowned Ambazari Garden, feeding them daily with grains and water.

Despite managing his own two-wheeler repair workshop, Wankhede prioritizes his morning ritual, which sees him spend three hours traversing the park with supplies on his back. Hundreds of birds flock to partake in the sustenance he provides, a testament to the enduring impact of his efforts.

Wankhede's devotion to his feathered friends is rooted in a profound love for nature and a sense of responsibility towards the environment. As concrete structures increasingly encroach upon natural spaces, he underscores the critical role of gardens like Ambazari in sustaining ecological balance. His mission, fueled by personal funds, seeks to bridge the growing gap left by urbanization, offering relief to birds facing dwindling natural resources.

His unwavering commitment has not only aided in bird conservation but also inspired community involvement and environmental awareness. Locals admire his dedication, with some occasionally joining his efforts, fostering a collective spirit of ecological stewardship. Speaking to ANI, Wankhede expressed his simple yet profound message: 'I consider them my friends. My only aim is to protect nature and the environment, which gives us everything.'

