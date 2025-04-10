Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Sharma Unveils Maharaja Statue, Launches Farmer and Health Initiatives

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma conducted site inspections and unveiled Maharaja Ganga Singh's statue, emphasizing agricultural support and disbursing funds. Addressing farmer challenges, he reiterated commitment to campaign promises. During World Health Day celebrations, Sharma launched health initiatives, including digital tools to enhance healthcare accessibility across the state.

In a bid to honor historical achievements and boost regional morale, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma recently unveiled a statue of Maharaja Ganga Singh at Shivpur Head in Sri Ganganagar. Singh, remembered for establishing the Ganga Canal, was lauded for his contributions to combating famine through innovative water management.

Further advocating for agricultural development, Sharma inspected local constituencies, including Shri Karanpur, pledging unwavering support for farmers. He cited the disbursement of approximately Rs 3,400 crore to Ganganagar farmers as a testament to his administration's commitment to resolving agricultural issues and fulfilling electoral promises.

Concurrently, on World Health Day, a grand event transpired at the Rajasthan Ayurvedic Research Institute featuring both Chief Minister Sharma and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar. During the event, Sharma unveiled several public health campaigns, alongside technological advancements, aiming to streamline healthcare services across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

