Omega Seiki Mobility Empowers Women with Pink Auto Rickshaws Initiative

Omega Seiki Mobility introduces a scheme providing 2,500 specially-designed pink auto rickshaws to women drivers across India as part of their CSR program, in collaboration with Nari Shakti. The initiative includes subsidies and training, aiming to empower women and support sustainable livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 11:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Omega Seiki Mobility announced on Thursday its initiative to provide 2,500 specially-designed pink auto rickshaws at reduced rates to women drivers across India. The first phase launched in New Delhi this week, aiding 500 women drivers with a subsidy on vehicle financing interest.

Partnering with the Delhi-based non-profit Nari Shakti, the program extends beyond traditional corporate social responsibility. 'Our goal is to drive social change by empowering women,' said Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman of Omega Seiki Mobility. This initiative offers women a path to independence and opportunity.

Slated to expand to Bangalore, north Karnataka, and Chennai in the coming months, the program provides selected women not only with driving and financial literacy training but also a sustainable means of livelihood. 'Our collaboration creates substantial impacts, empowering women while contributing to a cleaner environment,' said Safiena Joseph, President of Nari Shakti Women Welfare Charitable Trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

