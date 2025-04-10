Extradition Milestone: Tahawwur Rana Set to Face Justice in India
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi calls for the death penalty for Tahawwur Rana, linked to the 2008 Mumbai attacks, as he is extradited to India. Despite legal challenges, the U.S. Supreme Court cleared his transfer, marking progress in India's long-standing quest for justice.
- Country:
- India
In a pivotal development, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has advocated for the harshest implications for Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the notorious 2008 Mumbai attacks. Chaturvedi has called for his execution in Mumbai as a deterrent against future threats to the nation.
Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India comes after a 16-year legal pursuit. The MP expressed optimism that other suspects, such as Hafiz Saeed and David Headley, may also face Indian justice. Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian, was previously convicted in the U.S. for aiding Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives in the deadly attacks.
The Indian government, supported by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, has finalized Rana's extradition. This move, facilitated by the appointment of Advocate Narender Mann as Special Public Prosecutor, is seen as a significant stride in seeking justice for the tragic incident that claimed over 174 lives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
