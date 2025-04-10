Left Menu

Revolutionizing Startup Investments: 'Creddinv: The Smart Investor' App Launch

Creddinv launches 'Creddinv: The Smart Investor' app, designed for HNIs and venture capitalists to discover and invest in promising Indian startups seamlessly. With features like curated listings, seamless investment processes, and real-time portfolio tracking, Creddinv aims to democratize startup investments by providing direct access to exclusive opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-04-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 11:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Creddinv, a leading platform in India's startup investment landscape, has introduced a groundbreaking app, 'Creddinv: The Smart Investor', set to transform how investors engage with startups.

Targeted at high-net-worth individuals, angel investors, and venture capitalists, this app offers curated startup listings, an intuitive investment process, and real-time portfolio tracking, thereby simplifying the investment journey.

The app promises a personalized and transparent investment experience, supported by Creddinv's Premium Series, which handpicks promising startups from sectors like fintech and AI, offering direct investment opportunities that were once limited to a select few.

(With inputs from agencies.)

