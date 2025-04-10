Tawang: Pioneering Organic Farming in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh's Agriculture and Allied Minister Gabriel D Wangsu has called for Tawang district to become a leader in organic farming. During a review meeting, he emphasized that the district's reputation would suffer from the use of chemicals and pesticides.

Wangsu expressed his vision for Tawang to set a benchmark for organic production, hoping other districts will follow. He stressed the importance of inter-departmental collaboration, stakeholder engagement, and quality resource supply for local farmers.

His tour of various agricultural facilities highlights his commitment to the cause, as he praised ongoing projects and urged officials to support farmers in exploring innovative farming practices.

