Left Menu

Tawang: Pioneering Organic Farming in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh Minister Gabriel D Wangsu aims to transform Tawang into an organic farming hub, avoiding chemical use. He advocates inter-departmental collaboration and stakeholder workshops, focusing on quality inputs and farmer support. Wangsu's extensive tour underscores his commitment to sustainable agriculture in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 10-04-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 13:34 IST
Tawang: Pioneering Organic Farming in Arunachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh's Agriculture and Allied Minister Gabriel D Wangsu has called for Tawang district to become a leader in organic farming. During a review meeting, he emphasized that the district's reputation would suffer from the use of chemicals and pesticides.

Wangsu expressed his vision for Tawang to set a benchmark for organic production, hoping other districts will follow. He stressed the importance of inter-departmental collaboration, stakeholder engagement, and quality resource supply for local farmers.

His tour of various agricultural facilities highlights his commitment to the cause, as he praised ongoing projects and urged officials to support farmers in exploring innovative farming practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025