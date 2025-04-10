Tawang: Pioneering Organic Farming in Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh Minister Gabriel D Wangsu aims to transform Tawang into an organic farming hub, avoiding chemical use. He advocates inter-departmental collaboration and stakeholder workshops, focusing on quality inputs and farmer support. Wangsu's extensive tour underscores his commitment to sustainable agriculture in the region.
Arunachal Pradesh's Agriculture and Allied Minister Gabriel D Wangsu has called for Tawang district to become a leader in organic farming. During a review meeting, he emphasized that the district's reputation would suffer from the use of chemicals and pesticides.
Wangsu expressed his vision for Tawang to set a benchmark for organic production, hoping other districts will follow. He stressed the importance of inter-departmental collaboration, stakeholder engagement, and quality resource supply for local farmers.
His tour of various agricultural facilities highlights his commitment to the cause, as he praised ongoing projects and urged officials to support farmers in exploring innovative farming practices.
