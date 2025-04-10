Madhya Pradesh CM Embraces Heritage During Dhar Visit
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Dhar district to offer prayers at the Jagirdar Temple and participate in National Highway projects' ceremonies. Emphasizing his appreciation for historical sites in Mandu, he highlighted the state's dedication to preserving its rich heritage under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.
- Country:
- India
Dhar, Madhya Pradesh – Chief Minister Mohan Yadav offered prayers at the Jagirdar Temple, revered as Bilvamriteshwar Mahadev Temple, situated on a picturesque bend of the Narmada River. The CM's visit, aimed at ensuring the state's welfare, culminated with ardent prayers for prosperity and peace.
In a public statement, CM Yadav expressed profound regard for cultural heritage, enthusing over the historic city of Mandu during his stop in Dhar. According to his posts on X, the minister emphasized that maintaining this heritage is pivotal to the state's identity, a mission reinforced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
Also on his itinerary was a historic tree, the "Khurasani Imli," at Mandu's Khurasani Kothi, considered a symbol of Madhya Pradesh's historic roots. The day included participation in the launch of multiple national highway projects at Badnawar Town, attended by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, signaling development dovetailing cultural respect.
(With inputs from agencies.)
