Uttar Pradesh's Solar Ambitions and Farmer Schemes Propel State Forward

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed gratitude to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi for prioritizing ambitious schemes benefiting farmers and common citizens. The two leaders engaged in a significant review meeting in Lucknow this Thursday, delving into wheat procurement, PM Kusum, and the PM Surya Ghar Yojana.

Union Minister Joshi commended Uttar Pradesh's leadership in renewable energy, setting an ambitious target of achieving 22 GW solar capacity. During the meeting, challenges in implementing the PM Kusum and PM Surya Ghar initiatives were addressed, solidifying their commitment to a sustainable and energy-secure future.

Highlighting policy success, Uttar Pradesh's wheat procurement exceeded 1 lakh tonnes in just the first week of April. In announcing a two-percent hike in the Dearness Allowance for state employees, effective from January 2025, CM Adityanath affirmed the government's dedication to both economic growth and employee welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)