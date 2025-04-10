Left Menu

Almondz Global Securities Initiates Strategic Demerger and Amalgamation Plan

Almondz Global Securities has announced a strategic plan to demerge its broking business into a new entity, Almondz Broking Services Ltd, which will be listed on the stock exchanges. The non-broking businesses will merge with Avonmore Capital. This move aims to enhance operational focus and unlock shareholder value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 15:28 IST
Almondz Global Securities Initiates Strategic Demerger and Amalgamation Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant corporate restructuring, Almondz Global Securities has unveiled plans for the demerger of its broking business into a newly created entity, Almondz Broking Services Ltd, which will soon be listed on stock exchanges. This transformation seeks to streamline operations and boost shareholder value.

The composite scheme of arrangement also involves the integration of Almondz Global Securities' non-broking ventures, along with several subsidiary companies, into Avonmore Capital & Management Services. This endeavor requires approvals from various regulatory bodies, including the National Company Law Tribunal and the Reserve Bank of India.

The restructuring is designed to enhance the operational focus of both the broking and non-broking businesses, allowing them to pursue distinct growth strategies. The amalgamation into Avonmore Capital aims to simplify the corporate framework, ease compliance measures, and consolidate financial services under one umbrella.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025