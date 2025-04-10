HMPL Partners with Damen for Global Shipbuilding Expansion

HMPL's subsidiary, Square Port Shipyard, has entered into a strategic agreement with Damen Technical Cooperation BV. This partnership is set to bolster its shipyard operations focused on both domestic and international markets.

Damen Technical Cooperation BV, part of the renowned Damen Shipyards Group NV, brings significant expertise in ship design, construction, and maintenance, which will be instrumental in the development of the Dabhol-based shipyard in Maharashtra.

Director Fattesingh Patil emphasized the importance of this collaboration, marking a major milestone in their pursuit to offer comprehensive shipbuilding and repair services in India. HMPL also extends its services to sectors beyond energy, including engineering, procurement, and road construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)