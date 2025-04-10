Left Menu

HMPL Partners with Damen for Global Shipbuilding Expansion

HMPL's subsidiary Square Port Shipyard has signed an agreement with Damen Technical Cooperation BV to enhance its shipyard capabilities, aiming to serve both domestic and global markets. Located in Maharashtra, the shipyard will benefit from Damen's expertise in ship design, construction, and maintenance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 17:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

HMPL's subsidiary, Square Port Shipyard, has entered into a strategic agreement with Damen Technical Cooperation BV. This partnership is set to bolster its shipyard operations focused on both domestic and international markets.

Damen Technical Cooperation BV, part of the renowned Damen Shipyards Group NV, brings significant expertise in ship design, construction, and maintenance, which will be instrumental in the development of the Dabhol-based shipyard in Maharashtra.

Director Fattesingh Patil emphasized the importance of this collaboration, marking a major milestone in their pursuit to offer comprehensive shipbuilding and repair services in India. HMPL also extends its services to sectors beyond energy, including engineering, procurement, and road construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

