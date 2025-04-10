Punjab CM Accused of Political Espionage Amid Intelligence Misuse Allegations

In a bold move, Sunil Jakhar, President of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Punjab unit, has leveled serious allegations against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Jakhar charges Mann with constitutional violations, accusing him of exploiting state intelligence for political ends, a claim he detailed in a letter to the Governor.

Jakhar points to a statement made by Mann in the Punjab Assembly, where the CM said, 'Main sarkar vich haan, mere kol intelligence hai' (I am in the government, and I have the intelligence). Jakhar argues this statement is an admission of using intelligence services for political purposes, equating it to the infamous Pegasus spyware controversy.

The letter further highlights concerns about the sudden transfer of ADGP R.K. Jaiswal, suggesting resistance to political misuse of intelligence. Jakhar warns that using state resources for political spying undermines security and democracy, urging inquiries into these practices given Punjab's sensitive border position.

(With inputs from agencies.)