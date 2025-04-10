Left Menu

Inflation Surprises: Cooler CPI Reading Boosts Rate Cut Hopes

U.S. stock index futures saw reduced losses after a surprisingly lower inflation report suggested the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates in 2023. The Commerce Department revealed a slower consumer price index rise than anticipated, while jobless claims met expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 18:06 IST
Inflation Surprises: Cooler CPI Reading Boosts Rate Cut Hopes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures trimmed their initial losses on Thursday after new inflation data suggested a possible interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve this year. The Commerce Department reported that the consumer price index increased by 2.4% annually in March, below the predicted 2.6% rise.

Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, rose by 2.8% on an annual basis, a notch below the anticipated 3%. Meanwhile, the Labor Department reported that 223,000 new unemployment claims were filed, matching economists' expectations.

By 08:31 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down by 432 points, or 1.06%, while S&P 500 E-minis saw a decrease of 79.25 points, or 1.44%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis dropped 349 points, or 1.81%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025