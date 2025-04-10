NCW Demands Action Against Online Abusers Targeting Influencer

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued a strong appeal to law enforcement agencies, urging the identification and prosecution of offenders who directed rape and death threats at social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija. These threats came after her appearance on the contentious web show, 'India's Got Latent'.

The Commission, taking proactive cognizance, condemned the hateful messages that surfaced on digital platforms like Instagram. Emphasizing the severity, NCW described the abuse as despicable, underscoring the importance of safety for women both in public and online.

In communication with Maharashtra's Director General of Police, the NCW has demanded a thorough investigation with an urgent report on the actions taken. The Commission insists on extending essential support and security to Mukhija, highlighting shared responsibility among law enforcement, social media platforms, and society to foster a respectful environment.

