Controversy and Constitutional Challenge: The Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025
Sheikh Noorul Hassan has challenged the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 in the Supreme Court, claiming it distorts Waqf's religious character and threatens democratic processes. Multiple petitions argue the Act violates fundamental rights and discriminates against Muslims. The Central government has filed caveats, with a hearing scheduled for April 16.
- Country:
- India
Sheikh Noorul Hassan, an MLA from Manipur's Kshetrigao constituency, has filed a petition with the Supreme Court challenging the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. According to Hassan, the amendments proposed by the Act threaten to distort the religious character of Waqfs. Hassan represents the National People's Party (NPP), which allies with the BJP in the National Democratic Alliance in Manipur.
The plea argues that the amendments compromise the democratic processes governing the administration of Waqfs and Waqf Boards. Hassan expressed concerns that the amendment deprives Scheduled Tribes practicing Islam of their property rights in Waqf, undermining their fundamental religious rights. The petition describes the amendments as tantamount to land grabbing by the government, which should protect Waqf properties rather than exploit them.
The Supreme Court bench, featuring Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Vishwanathan, is set to hear multiple petitions against the Act on April 16. Meanwhile, the Central government has submitted caveat applications, ensuring their perspective is heard prior to any adverse judgments. Numerous petitions allege the Act discriminates against Muslims and infringes on fundamental rights, leading to widespread backlash from political and religious figures. President Droupadi Murmu signed the Bill into law on April 5 after heated parliamentary debates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tiruchi Siva Criticizes Central Government's Federal Approach
Kerala's New Model Township: Rebuilding Amid Central Government Challenges
Tamil Nadu Assembly Challenges Central Government's Waqf Amendment Bill
Wildlife Act Unchanged: Central Government Stands Firm Amidst Kerala's 'Vermin' Request
IDFC FIRST Bank Authorized to Disburse Central Government Pensions