Global Gathering Celebrates Navkar Mahamantra Diwas for Peace and Harmony

In a significant global event, participants from 200 locations worldwide came together for the Navkar Mahamantra Diwas, a celebration aimed at promoting peace and harmony. Organized under the auspices of the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO), the event was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, just a day before Mahavir Jayanti.

Prime Minister Modi, reflecting on his roots in Gujarat and the profound influence of Jainism, remarked on the central role of the Navkar Mantra in Jain spiritual practice. During his speech, he called the Navkar Mantra a source of faith and life's essence, highlighting its significance in promoting the welfare of humanity.

Furthermore, PM Modi announced the government's decision to enhance the status of Jain literary languages, Prakrit and Pali, by granting them classical status, a move designed to preserve and digitize ancient Jain manuscripts under the Gyan Bharatam Mission. He also outlined the Mission LiFE initiative, which promotes environmentally friendly living, highlighting Jainism's ecological philosophy and commitment to sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)