Market Turbulence Amid Tariff Drama

Wall Street's major indices experienced significant declines on Thursday, following a short-lived rally after President Donald Trump's announcement to temporarily reduce tariffs on numerous countries.

This abrupt policy shift came less than a day after the new tariffs were imposed, leading to the S&P 500's largest one-day percentage increase since 2008 on Wednesday, and a historic jump for the Nasdaq since 2001. However, tariffs on Chinese imports were raised to 125% from 104%, while Beijing matched Trump's earlier levies with its 84% tariffs on U.S. imports.

At the trading bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 718.88 points, or 1.77%, to 39,889.57; the S&P 500 shed 122.54 points, or 2.25%, to 5,334.36; and the Nasdaq Composite fell 457.83 points, or 2.67%, to 16,667.14.

(With inputs from agencies.)