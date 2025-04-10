Delhi High Court Pushes for Urgent Reform in Sikh Gurdwara Electoral Rolls
The Delhi High Court has instructed the Chief Secretary to expedite the update of Sikh electoral rolls in compliance with the DSGMC rules. Concerns were raised over the outdated rolls and the urgency for transparent and timely reforms. The next hearing is set for May 20.
The Delhi High Court has taken decisive action to overhaul the electoral process for the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC). The court has mandated the Chief Secretary of the Delhi government to implement a clear timeline for preparing updated photo electoral rolls across 46 wards, as stipulated by the DSGMC (Registration of Electors) Rules, 1973.
Justice Mini Pushkarna issued a strongly-worded directive, emphasizing that adequate manpower must be provided to the Directorate of Gurudwara Elections. This ensures the creation of updated rolls, complete with Sikh voter photographs, is initiated and completed promptly, ahead of the next elections.
The court expressed grave concerns over the stagnant progress, criticizing the ongoing reliance on flawed voter lists from 1983. The petitioners, spearheaded by S Gurmeet Singh Shunty and S Paramjit Singh Khurana, demand immediate accountability from the respondents for this systemic failure, calling for the rolls to reflect current demographic realities. The next court session is scheduled for May 20.
