Revving Up: Why Choosing the Right Car Insurance in India is a Necessity

India's car insurance landscape has evolved, with online purchases becoming more common. To ensure comprehensive coverage beyond legal requirements, it's vital to assess your needs and choose appropriate add-ons. A comprehensive policy protects against unexpected events, offering peace of mind on the road.

India's automobile insurance scene has transformed remarkably, allowing consumers to purchase policies online swiftly. Currently, one in four car insurance policies is acquired through digital platforms. However, selecting the appropriate coverage remains paramount. While a third-party policy is mandated by the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, it offers limited protection for your vehicle.

Nikhil Pandya, Chief Distribution Officer at Royal Sundaram, stresses the importance of embracing comprehensive coverage, complete with add-ons and an extensive garage network, to safeguard against accidents, natural disasters, or theft. The article provides a 2025 checklist for making informed decisions, starting with assessing individual coverage needs based on driving habits and regional risks.

Key factors include selecting the right add-ons like Zero Depreciation and Roadside Assistance, checking the Insured Declared Value (IDV), and reviewing the claim settlement ratio of insurers to ensure efficient claim processing. Balancing premiums and deductibles, considering personal accident cover, and accessing a broad garage network are crucial for optimal protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

