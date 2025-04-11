China's Economic Challenges Intensified Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China's economic growth is anticipated to slow further as pressure mounts from intensified U.S. tariffs, as per a Reuters poll. This situation has heightened expectations for additional domestic stimulus to cope with potential stagnation and rising geopolitical tensions.

The trade conflict with the U.S. emerges as a major obstacle, alongside China's internal economic struggles such as property market crises and deflationary pressures. Policymakers face the tough task of boosting domestic demand amidst bleak growth forecasts.

In response, China's government considers fiscal policies and central bank interventions to mitigate the economic challenges. Analysts expect the People's Bank of China to implement interest rate cuts and other measures to sustain growth and stabilize market confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)