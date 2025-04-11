China's Economic Challenges Intensified Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions
China's economy faces significant slowdowns, with growth projected to decline further due to escalating U.S. tariffs. The slowing economic activity, compounded by a prolonged trade war with the United States, has prompted calls for more domestic stimulus efforts to counteract the financial instability.
China's economic growth is anticipated to slow further as pressure mounts from intensified U.S. tariffs, as per a Reuters poll. This situation has heightened expectations for additional domestic stimulus to cope with potential stagnation and rising geopolitical tensions.
The trade conflict with the U.S. emerges as a major obstacle, alongside China's internal economic struggles such as property market crises and deflationary pressures. Policymakers face the tough task of boosting domestic demand amidst bleak growth forecasts.
In response, China's government considers fiscal policies and central bank interventions to mitigate the economic challenges. Analysts expect the People's Bank of China to implement interest rate cuts and other measures to sustain growth and stabilize market confidence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Turbulence Ahead: Economic Challenges Ground U.S. Airlines' Soaring Hopes
Pound Surges on Surprising UK Retail Sales Despite Economic Challenges
South Korea Unveils Emergency Budget Amidst Forest Fire Crisis and Economic Challenges
Austria's Coalition Government Faces Economic Challenges Amidst Rising Budget Deficit
India's Foreign Exchange Reserves Continue Upward Trend Amid Economic Challenges