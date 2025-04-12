Left Menu

Punjab's Zone-Wise Paddy Cultivation: A Move Towards Sustainable Farming

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced zone-wise paddy cultivation starting June 1 to manage resources and reduce water usage. The initiative aims to address groundwater depletion and encourage alternative crops, supporting sustainable agriculture and boosting the basmati industry.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has unveiled a new initiative for zone-wise paddy cultivation, set to begin on June 1. The strategy, announced during the 'Sarkar Kisaan Milni' event, divides Punjab into three zones with a phased paddy planting schedule to improve resource management.

Highlighting the state's significant contribution to the national food pool, Mann emphasized the urgent need to address water consumption issues. Punjab, often referred to as the food bowl of India, pumps massive amounts of water for paddy cultivation, posing risks to groundwater levels and future water availability.

This initiative is part of broader state government efforts to shift farmers away from water-intensive crops like Pussa 44 paddy and encourage alternatives such as maize. The plan also aims to enhance Punjab's dominance in the basmati rice sector while preserving the state's vital water resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

