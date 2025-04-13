Left Menu

Trump's Standoff: 'Put Up or Shut Up' on Ukraine Talks

President Donald Trump expressed mixed feelings on the progress of U.S.-Russia talks aimed at ending the Ukraine war. While urging a resolution, Trump showed frustration and hinted at secondary sanctions on Russian oil buyers if progress stalls. Lavrov accused Ukraine of violating a moratorium on attacking energy facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 07:42 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 07:42 IST
Trump's Standoff: 'Put Up or Shut Up' on Ukraine Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump voiced tentative optimism about negotiations to conclude the war in Ukraine, stating that discussions between involved parties might be progressing well. However, he emphasized that decisive action is crucial, urging either conclusive efforts or withdrawal from negotiations. Trump's remarks were made following an earlier expression of impatience with Russia's approach.

In parallel, Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, engaged in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding a potential peace arrangement. These discussions occurred amid stalled U.S.-Russia dialogues over a ceasefire, primarily due to disputes about the preconditions for halting hostilities in Ukraine.

Trump hinted at potentially imposing secondary sanctions on nations purchasing Russian oil if he perceives Moscow as reluctant. This sentiment emerged as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov praised Trump for his understanding of the root causes of the Ukrainian conflict, attributing part of it to Ukraine's ambitions to join NATO. Meanwhile, Lavrov accused Ukraine of breaching an accord by attacking Russian energy sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025