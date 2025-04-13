Trump's Standoff: 'Put Up or Shut Up' on Ukraine Talks

President Donald Trump voiced tentative optimism about negotiations to conclude the war in Ukraine, stating that discussions between involved parties might be progressing well. However, he emphasized that decisive action is crucial, urging either conclusive efforts or withdrawal from negotiations. Trump's remarks were made following an earlier expression of impatience with Russia's approach.

In parallel, Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, engaged in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding a potential peace arrangement. These discussions occurred amid stalled U.S.-Russia dialogues over a ceasefire, primarily due to disputes about the preconditions for halting hostilities in Ukraine.

Trump hinted at potentially imposing secondary sanctions on nations purchasing Russian oil if he perceives Moscow as reluctant. This sentiment emerged as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov praised Trump for his understanding of the root causes of the Ukrainian conflict, attributing part of it to Ukraine's ambitions to join NATO. Meanwhile, Lavrov accused Ukraine of breaching an accord by attacking Russian energy sites.

