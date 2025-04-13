Tragic Family Incident Shakes Gujarat's Sabarkantha District

A tragic incident unfolded in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district as a family of five reportedly attempted suicide by ingesting a toxic substance. The incident led to the deaths of Vinu Sagar and his wife Kokilaben, while their three teenage children remain hospitalized.

Authorities in Vadali town have confirmed that the motive behind this desperate act remains unknown, prompting a thorough investigation. The tragedy was brought to light when neighbors noticed the family's distress on Saturday morning and called for medical assistance.

The family was first taken to a private hospital before being referred to a civil hospital in Himmatnagar. Despite medical efforts, the couple could not be saved. The Vadali police are pursuing a case of accidental death as they delve deeper into the possible reasons for such a harrowing decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)