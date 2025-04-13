Left Menu

Tragic Family Incident Shakes Gujarat's Sabarkantha District

A tragic incident occurred in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district where a family allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison. The couple succumbed, while their three children are being treated. The motive remains unclear as the police conduct further investigations. Neighbors alerted the authorities after the family began vomiting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sabarkantha | Updated: 13-04-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 09:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district as a family of five reportedly attempted suicide by ingesting a toxic substance. The incident led to the deaths of Vinu Sagar and his wife Kokilaben, while their three teenage children remain hospitalized.

Authorities in Vadali town have confirmed that the motive behind this desperate act remains unknown, prompting a thorough investigation. The tragedy was brought to light when neighbors noticed the family's distress on Saturday morning and called for medical assistance.

The family was first taken to a private hospital before being referred to a civil hospital in Himmatnagar. Despite medical efforts, the couple could not be saved. The Vadali police are pursuing a case of accidental death as they delve deeper into the possible reasons for such a harrowing decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

