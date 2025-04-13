Left Menu

U.S. and Saudi Arabia Forge Path to Nuclear Cooperation

The U.S. and Saudi Arabia are set to sign a preliminary agreement on civil nuclear cooperation. While both countries aim to establish a nuclear industry in Saudi Arabia, challenges remain over compliance with U.S. non-proliferation criteria. The agreement aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 objectives to expand renewable energy sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 16:54 IST
U.S. and Saudi Arabia Forge Path to Nuclear Cooperation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States and Saudi Arabia will sign a preliminary agreement for cooperation on developing a civil nuclear industry, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced in Riyadh. The agreement aims to pave the way for the U.S. and the kingdom to collaborate on creating a civil nuclear program.

On his inaugural visit to Saudi Arabia as energy secretary, Wright mentioned that details of a memorandum outlining the energy partnership will be released later this year. He emphasized the necessity of a 123 agreement, as outlined in U.S. law, to permit American companies to work on Saudi nuclear development.

Progress has stalled due to Riyadh's reluctance to comply with non-proliferation criteria. Concerns over nuclear proliferation remain, especially given Saudi Arabia's stance on potentially weaponizing its nuclear capacity if Iran develops a nuclear weapon. The collaboration aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 for renewable energy expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025