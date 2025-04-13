U.S. and Saudi Arabia Forge Path to Nuclear Cooperation
The U.S. and Saudi Arabia are set to sign a preliminary agreement on civil nuclear cooperation. While both countries aim to establish a nuclear industry in Saudi Arabia, challenges remain over compliance with U.S. non-proliferation criteria. The agreement aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 objectives to expand renewable energy sources.
The United States and Saudi Arabia will sign a preliminary agreement for cooperation on developing a civil nuclear industry, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced in Riyadh. The agreement aims to pave the way for the U.S. and the kingdom to collaborate on creating a civil nuclear program.
On his inaugural visit to Saudi Arabia as energy secretary, Wright mentioned that details of a memorandum outlining the energy partnership will be released later this year. He emphasized the necessity of a 123 agreement, as outlined in U.S. law, to permit American companies to work on Saudi nuclear development.
Progress has stalled due to Riyadh's reluctance to comply with non-proliferation criteria. Concerns over nuclear proliferation remain, especially given Saudi Arabia's stance on potentially weaponizing its nuclear capacity if Iran develops a nuclear weapon. The collaboration aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 for renewable energy expansion.
(With inputs from agencies.)