Global Markets Juggle U.S.-China Trade Policy Shifts

Global stock markets experience fluctuations as the White House exempts certain products from U.S. tariffs, causing a temporary lift. Investors remain wary due to unpredictable U.S.-China trade policies, impacting major indices. Concurrently, currency and commodity markets react as global economic uncertainties persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 11:12 IST
Global stock indexes showed mixed responses as the U.S. announced exemptions on tariffs for smartphones and computers, although President Donald Trump signaled further tariffs are forthcoming, including those on semiconductors.

The exemptions, involving 20 product types making up 23% of U.S. imports from China, temporarily buoyed manufacturers and markets. Investors and analysts remain cautious, however, amid ongoing trade uncertainties and widespread concern about a potential U.S./global recession.

Globally, markets are grappling with signs of instability, reflected in currency fluctuations and commodity price reactions. Trade policy unpredictability is affecting U.S. economic confidence, with investors questioning the dollar's dominant role amidst potential shifts in global trade dynamics.

