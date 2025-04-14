Honoring a Visionary: Tributes to Dr. BR Ambedkar on His Birth Anniversary
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Dr. BR Ambedkar, lauding his contributions to India's Constitution and society. The leaders emphasized his principles of social justice and his role in shaping a self-reliant India, marking his birth anniversary with appreciation and reflection.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led the tributes to Dr. BR Ambedkar on Ambedkar Jayanti, celebrating his visionary contributions to the nation and the Constitution. Gupta stressed the enduring relevance of Ambedkar's work, stating that the Constitution crafted by him continues to serve the nation's best interests and will guide India's future progress.
Joining in the commemoration, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta extended his greetings to citizens, reflecting on the significance of the day while honoring Ambedkar's statue with floral tributes. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage, highlighting Ambedkar's influence in driving India's pursuit of social justice and development.
Fondly remembered as 'Babasaheb,' Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and India's first Law Minister, remains a pivotal figure. His relentless advocacy for marginalized communities and his iconic status as a 'Dalit Icon' are celebrated, demonstrating his far-reaching impact on Indian society. (ANI).
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bharat Ratna for Sunita Williams: A Stellar Recognition Demanded in Rajya Sabha
Chintan Shivir 2025: Strengthening Social Justice and Empowerment for Marginalized Communities
Remembering Babuji: A Tribute to Social Justice Pioneer Jagjivan Ram
Uttarakhand CM Highlights Poverty Alleviation Achievements at Social Justice Chintan Shivir
Rahul Gandhi's Campaign for Social Justice and Youth Empowerment in Bihar