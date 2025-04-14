AICTE's Bold Move: AI to Revolutionize Technical Education
AICTE is expanding AI's reach across technical education with a new committee to integrate AI into various programs, spreading beyond traditional computer science courses. The initiative aims to prepare updated curricula and train faculty to empower over 40 million students across India by 2025.
In an ambitious push to incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) within technical education, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has launched a new initiative. The focus is to expand the application of AI beyond typical computer science programs like BTech into a broader range of disciplines.
Under the leadership of Anand Deshpande, Managing Director of Persistent Systems, a committee comprising experts from IITs, NITs, and other eminent institutions will spearhead this initiative. AICTE chairman Prof TG Sitharam emphasized the importance of spreading AI knowledge across educational streams, citing current integration within BBA, BCA, and electrical engineering courses.
Designated as the 'Year of Artificial Intelligence,' 2025 will mark the culmination of AICTE's efforts to weave AI into the fabric of education, aiming to reach over 14,000 colleges and 40 million students. The council is also prioritizing faculty training and collaboration with tech companies to facilitate the seamless adoption of AI in education.
