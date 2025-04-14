Left Menu

AICTE's Bold Move: AI to Revolutionize Technical Education

AICTE is expanding AI's reach across technical education with a new committee to integrate AI into various programs, spreading beyond traditional computer science courses. The initiative aims to prepare updated curricula and train faculty to empower over 40 million students across India by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 13:19 IST
AICTE's Bold Move: AI to Revolutionize Technical Education
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious push to incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) within technical education, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has launched a new initiative. The focus is to expand the application of AI beyond typical computer science programs like BTech into a broader range of disciplines.

Under the leadership of Anand Deshpande, Managing Director of Persistent Systems, a committee comprising experts from IITs, NITs, and other eminent institutions will spearhead this initiative. AICTE chairman Prof TG Sitharam emphasized the importance of spreading AI knowledge across educational streams, citing current integration within BBA, BCA, and electrical engineering courses.

Designated as the 'Year of Artificial Intelligence,' 2025 will mark the culmination of AICTE's efforts to weave AI into the fabric of education, aiming to reach over 14,000 colleges and 40 million students. The council is also prioritizing faculty training and collaboration with tech companies to facilitate the seamless adoption of AI in education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025