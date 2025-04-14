Madhya Pradesh Honors Dr. Ambedkar: A Tribute to India's Iconic Constitution Maker

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav commemorated Dr. BR Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary at the memorial in Mhow, Indore district. The event included a program that highlighted Ambedkar's significant contributions to India's development.

Chief Minister Yadav noted Ambedkar's role in fortifying India's foundations with values of equality and justice. CM's tribute, shared on social media, honored Ambedkar as the 'Father of the Indian Constitution' and a powerful inspiration for a self-reliant India.

The anniversary saw widespread public participation, with floral tributes marking the day. Notably, Babasaheb's birthplace and associated sites are being promoted by the state, and a new sanctuary named after Ambedkar aims to bolster biodiversity and local employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)