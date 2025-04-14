Left Menu

New Central Administrative Tribunal Launched in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union MoS Jitendra Singh inaugurated the Central Administrative Tribunal in Lucknow, highlighting its role in providing prompt justice for pending government employee cases. CM Yogi emphasized tribunals' importance in reducing court backlogs and ensuring timely justice.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant development for government employees awaiting justice, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accompanied by Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh, inaugurated the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in Lucknow. The ceremony took place on a day of symbolic importance, corresponding with the birth anniversary of Constitution architect BR Ambedkar.

During the event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the critical role tribunals play in alleviating the protracted delays in the judiciary. He pointed out that tribunals like CAT are integral to ensuring timely justice by addressing cases specifically involving government officers and employees. Yogi Adityanath highlighted the government's clear objective of streamlining judicial processes and providing a platform for grievances.

The Chief Minister further emphasized that the first priority of a good government is the rule of law, which should be accessible to all citizens. He cited an example from Gorakhpur Math to illustrate the glacial pace of traditional court proceedings and reiterated the importance of CAT in delivering timely resolutions. Acknowledging the effort to address these long-pending cases, Adityanath expressed confidence that the newly established CAT would fulfill these objectives.

