Delhi Police Busts Major Interstate Drug Syndicate

The Delhi Police Crime Branch's Anti-Gang Squad has successfully dismantled an extensive interstate drug syndicate, resulting in the arrest of two key individuals. This operation unveils significant breakthroughs in combating narcotics trafficking within Delhi-NCR.

Raja Kumar, 25, and Sajan, 19, were detained following a meticulous operation fueled by precise intelligence. They are believed to be part of a larger network with tentacles extending into Haryana, Rajasthan, and Bihar. The crackdown also led to the confiscation of 36.135 kg of marijuana and a scooter used in the trafficking operation.

Harsh Indora, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), detailed that Kumar was apprehended on April 11, 2025, near the ITBP Camp in Delhi while transporting a large quantity of ganja. Follow-up investigations connected Sajan and identified a handler, Santosh alias Prakash, in Laxmi Nagar. The investigation continues, with authorities striving to arrest additional network members.

(With inputs from agencies.)