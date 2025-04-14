Power Crisis Sparks Outrage in Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party's Atishi has openly criticized the BJP-led Delhi government for ongoing power outages, claiming the administration refuses to acknowledge these disruptions. On Monday, Atishi visited Madhu Vihar in Vishwas Nagar, where she engaged with frustrated residents facing daily electricity cuts.

Atishi remarked, 'The BJP's double-engine government has utterly failed to ensure stable power supply in the nation's capital. Under AAP's rule, Delhi enjoyed 24x7 electricity, but now, prolonged outages are plaguing the city.' Locals shared their struggles, describing multiple outages each day that last for hours.

Shopkeepers reported operational challenges, parents worried about their children's education, and the elderly struggled in the heat. Residents lamented the return of frequent blackouts, recalling that after 2015 uninterrupted power was a norm, but now, power cuts are forcing them to rely on inverters again.

(With inputs from agencies.)