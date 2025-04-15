Blooming Ventures: Floriculture Flourishes from Tamil Nadu to Jammu & Kashmir

In the heart of Tamil Nadu, the 'Sarakondrai' blooms have made a vibrant appearance amid the summer season, with the Cassia Fistula tree—renowned for its assorted medicinal benefits—thriving in Thoothukudi. Known as 'Aragvadha' in Ayurveda, the tree is prized for its disease-combating properties, with experts extolling its health benefits.

Dr. Ponrathy, Head of the Botany Department at Kamaraj College, highlighted the tree's anti-inflammatory attributes, noting that each part, from bark to root, plays a crucial role in Ayurveda. 'Aragvadha' serves as a potent remedy, reflecting the invaluable contributions of native flora to traditional medicine, she emphasized in a conversation with ANI.

Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir, farmer Shokat Ali has turned his floriculture endeavor into a profitable venture by integrating traditional farming with innovative methodologies. Cultivating over 40-50 Kanals of flowers, Ali's enterprise yields lucrative returns during peak seasons, with significant support from agriculture and floriculture departments aiding in his business's sustainability.

