Blooming Ventures: Floriculture Flourishes from Tamil Nadu to Jammu & Kashmir

In Tamil Nadu, 'Sarakondrai' flowers bloom, hailed for their medicinal properties. Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir, farmer Shokat Ali turns flower farming into a lucrative business, earning Rs 10 lakh annually by blending traditional and innovative practices, supported by agricultural experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 10:37 IST
'Sarakondrai' flowers seen in full bloom in Thoothukudi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In the heart of Tamil Nadu, the 'Sarakondrai' blooms have made a vibrant appearance amid the summer season, with the Cassia Fistula tree—renowned for its assorted medicinal benefits—thriving in Thoothukudi. Known as 'Aragvadha' in Ayurveda, the tree is prized for its disease-combating properties, with experts extolling its health benefits.

Dr. Ponrathy, Head of the Botany Department at Kamaraj College, highlighted the tree's anti-inflammatory attributes, noting that each part, from bark to root, plays a crucial role in Ayurveda. 'Aragvadha' serves as a potent remedy, reflecting the invaluable contributions of native flora to traditional medicine, she emphasized in a conversation with ANI.

Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir, farmer Shokat Ali has turned his floriculture endeavor into a profitable venture by integrating traditional farming with innovative methodologies. Cultivating over 40-50 Kanals of flowers, Ali's enterprise yields lucrative returns during peak seasons, with significant support from agriculture and floriculture departments aiding in his business's sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

