The Indian Army's backing of the Azmat-e-Hind initiative has propelled Teetwal, in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, from a cross-border tension site to a burgeoning beacon of hope and tourism. Azmat-e-Hind, a 104-foot-high national flag, symbolizes the valor of the armed forces and the resilience of local communities, with the Army underlining these points on Tuesday.

Designed in 2023, the Azmat-e-Hind serves one key purpose: attracting tourists to these border and remote areas. Brigadier SK Pradhan of the Shakti Vijay Brigade explained how the Army, alongside local residents, has established home stays to accommodate visitors, and has trained the populace to ensure maintenance and hospitality standards are met.

Indian Army efforts have been crucial in reshaping the area's narrative. By securing the region and facilitating infrastructure and logistics, the once-tense border village is now tourist-friendly. Emotional moments, such as hoisting the 104-foot national flag at the LOC, invite patriotic sentiments and foster connections between tourists, soldiers, and the community.

