Delhi High Court Petition Seeks Revival of Law Officers Contempt Case

The Delhi High Court is being called upon to revisit a contempt case involving the termination of ad-hoc law officers, as highlighted by a newly filed petition. The plea accuses the respondents, including the Director General of Tihar Jail, of willfully disobeying a 2019 court order mandating the completion of appointments for law officers.

Advocate Amit Sahni had initially brought the matter to the court's attention, resulting in a directive for the appointment process to be completed within 12 weeks. Despite assurances of appointing 16 ad-hoc law officers by the respondents, the petitioner now contends that concrete steps to establish permanent roles remain unfulfilled, even after more than five years.

The petition underscores the urgency of addressing these omissions, especially in light of the abrupt termination of ad-hoc law officers in April 2025. Citing the provisions of the Delhi Prisons Act, 2000, which demands a designated law officer for every prison, the plea seeks accountability for the current situation where one officer is responsible for all 16 jails in the national capital.

