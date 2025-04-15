Indonesia Boosts U.S. Energy Imports to Tackle Tariff Threat

Indonesia is taking steps to bolster its energy trade with the United States, planning a $10 billion increase in crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas imports. Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia announced this initiative amid ongoing negotiations over new U.S. tariffs.

Officials are gearing up to travel to Washington to engage in talks about the proposed 32% tariffs on Indonesian exports. Indonesia has outlined plans to purchase U.S. goods worth up to $19 billion, aiming to balance its trade surplus with the United States.

The energy ministry is prioritizing expanding the LPG import quota from the U.S., a move that could significantly impact the trading landscape, as U.S. LPG constitutes a large share of Indonesia's energy imports.

