Left Menu

Indonesia Boosts U.S. Energy Imports to Tackle Tariff Threat

Indonesia plans to increase its imports of U.S. crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas by around $10 billion. This strategy aims to address trade negotiations over U.S. tariffs. The proposal includes adjusting the LPG import quota from the U.S., which constitutes a significant portion of Indonesian imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:42 IST
Indonesia Boosts U.S. Energy Imports to Tackle Tariff Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indonesia is taking steps to bolster its energy trade with the United States, planning a $10 billion increase in crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas imports. Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia announced this initiative amid ongoing negotiations over new U.S. tariffs.

Officials are gearing up to travel to Washington to engage in talks about the proposed 32% tariffs on Indonesian exports. Indonesia has outlined plans to purchase U.S. goods worth up to $19 billion, aiming to balance its trade surplus with the United States.

The energy ministry is prioritizing expanding the LPG import quota from the U.S., a move that could significantly impact the trading landscape, as U.S. LPG constitutes a large share of Indonesia's energy imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025