Hope Amidst Ashes: Malda's New Beginnings After Violence

In West Bengal's Malda, a relief camp shelters those displaced by recent violence in Murshidabad over the Waqf Amendment Act. Security forces have quelled the unrest, but residents, having lost homes and livelihoods, plead for peace and safety from authorities, as they navigate the aftermath of destruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:55 IST
Security forces set up relief camps in Malda for people affected by Samserganj-Dhuliyan violence (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following upheaval against the Waqf Amendment Act in Murshidabad's Dhuliyan, West Bengal, security forces established a relief camp in Malda for displaced residents. Lalchand Mandal, now living in the camp, described fleeing the violence on Saturday, urging the government to restore peace to the region.

The violence has rendered many homeless and without means of living. Residents, seeking refuge, implore authorities for safety and stability. A local shopkeeper recounted, 'My entire building was destroyed, and with it, my livelihood. The losses are substantial, totaling nearly Rs 20-25 lakh,' highlighting the dire situation.

West Bengal Police confirmed three fatalities and numerous vehicles torched during the chaos. Security has been intensified, with officials from BSF and CRPF deployed. They assert the situation is now under control, aiming to restore order amidst shattered communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

