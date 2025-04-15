Left Menu

Max Financial Restructures Leadership Amid Shareholding Revisions

Max Financial Services announced Neelu Analjit Singh's request to reclassify her shareholding from 'promoter' to 'public'. This comes after a settlement with Analjit Singh, ending a lengthy legal dispute. Concurrently, leadership changes include the appointment of Nishant Kumar Gehlawat as the CFO, succeeding Amrit Pal Singh.

Updated: 15-04-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 16:52 IST
In a notable development at Max Financial Services, Neelu Analjit Singh has initiated a request to reclassify her shareholding status from the promoter to the public category. This move follows a comprehensive settlement between her and Max Group founder, Analjit Singh, concluded earlier this year.

The change involves reclassifying her 1,00,000 equity shares, contingent on stock exchange approvals, as stated in regulatory filings. This action stems from a broader resolution of legal disputes involving the Delhi High Court and NCLT, reached in January.

Simultaneously, the company is undergoing leadership changes, with Amrit Pal Singh resigning as CFO, succeeded by Nishant Kumar Gehlawat, effective May 2025. Gehlawat's extensive experience within Max Group positions him well for the role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

