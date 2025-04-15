Citigroup Surges Amid Turbulent Markets: Trading Triumphs and Strategic Shifts

Citigroup reported a significant profit surge in the first quarter, driven by robust trading activities in volatile markets. The third-largest U.S. lender saw earnings gains parallel to those of Wall Street rivals such as JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs, attributed to an increase in equities trading.

The bank's markets division experienced a 12% rise in revenue, reaching $6 billion, surpassing anticipated growth. This increase was fueled by heightened client activity amidst uncertainties surrounding U.S. tariffs and innovations like China's DeepSeek AI model. Meanwhile, the bank's net income climbed to $4.1 billion, a notable improvement over last year's figures.

CEO Jane Fraser's restructuring efforts also bore fruit as the banking and wealth management sectors saw impressive revenue growth. However, looming tariffs present challenges, potentially impacting economic growth and business sentiments. Despite tackling longstanding regulatory issues, Citi continues to focus on aligning operations for increased profitability.

(With inputs from agencies.)