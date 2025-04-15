ED Files Chargesheet Against Gandhis in National Herald Money Laundering Case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has formally lodged a prosecution complaint against prominent Congress figures Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in relation to the National Herald money laundering allegations. The chargesheet additionally implicates Congress leader Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, and several companies.
Scheduled for a hearing on April 25, the prosecution complaint falls under specific sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. These legal actions focus on the crime of money laundering, specified under Section 3 and punishable under Section 4, alongside other related sections.
Presiding Special Judge Vishal Gogne noted that according to the ED's counsel, the predicate offence involves charges under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, which is currently undergoing trial at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Courts. In compliance with PMLA regulations, both the predicate and money laundering offences are to be adjudicated within the same judicial setting.
