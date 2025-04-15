Left Menu

ED Files Chargesheet Against Gandhis in National Herald Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case. The charges include sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, with hearings set in Delhi. Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, and several companies are also named.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:16 IST
ED Files Chargesheet Against Gandhis in National Herald Money Laundering Case
Congress leades Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has formally lodged a prosecution complaint against prominent Congress figures Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in relation to the National Herald money laundering allegations. The chargesheet additionally implicates Congress leader Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, and several companies.

Scheduled for a hearing on April 25, the prosecution complaint falls under specific sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. These legal actions focus on the crime of money laundering, specified under Section 3 and punishable under Section 4, alongside other related sections.

Presiding Special Judge Vishal Gogne noted that according to the ED's counsel, the predicate offence involves charges under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, which is currently undergoing trial at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Courts. In compliance with PMLA regulations, both the predicate and money laundering offences are to be adjudicated within the same judicial setting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025