Delhi Government Sustains EV Policy and Power Subsidies: A Brief Extension

The Delhi government has extended its Electric Vehicle (EV) policy and power subsidy for three months. The Cabinet, led by CM Rekha Gupta, approved continued support for domestic consumers, farmers, lawyers, and 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims. No ban will be imposed on autos or other vehicle categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 19:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has announced a three-month extension of its Electric Vehicle (EV) policy along with the continuation of power subsidies within the capital. This decision emerged from a Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The administration confirmed that the subsidy for domestic consumers, farmers, lawyers with chambers, and 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims will persist. Notably, Transport Minister Pankaj Singh assured the public that no categories of vehicles, including autos, will face any bans.

Home Minister Ashish Sood addressed misinformation regarding the discontinuation of these subsidies. He confirmed the government's dedication to maintaining support for its residents, and the revised provisions are aimed at further embedding these subsidies in the new EV policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

