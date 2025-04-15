Sachin Pilot Calls for Stakeholder-Driven Trade Strategy Amid Global Tariff Turmoil

In a call for strategic economic direction, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday advocated for a carefully curated trade policy driven by stakeholder collaboration in light of global tariff upheavals. Addressing the media in Delhi, Pilot emphasized India's need to navigate these waters prudently to capitalize on potential export opportunities left by China's vacating presence.

Pilot highlighted the necessity for a nuanced strategy that transcends political and economic divides. He pointed out the critical need for collective consensus among stakeholders for a robust policy approach. 'Our policy has to be curated by taking all stakeholders on board for substantive discussions,' he remarked, citing recent tariff actions by major economies like Canada, Mexico, and the European Union.

Given India's elevated role in the global economy, Pilot urged broader consultations for safeguarding India's economic interests. Meanwhile, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal underscored reciprocal tariffs as both a challenge and an opportunity in trade negotiations with the US, hinting at India's path towards trade liberalization and a potential USD 500 billion bilateral trade deal.

