Trump's Probe on Mineral Tariffs Heats Up U.S.-China Trade Relations

In a significant development in global trade dynamics, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday a probe into potential new tariffs on all critical minerals imports. This move marks an escalation in his ongoing trade dispute with key partners, particularly with global industry leader China.

The directive calls for Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to initiate a national security investigation under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. This is the same law that previously facilitated 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum. The current investigation will explore the market dynamics of minerals like cobalt, nickel, and rare earths for possible tariffs.

The United States' dependency on foreign mineral processing, notably from China, highlights potential risks to national security and economic stability, an issue Trump's order aims to address. Amidst this backdrop, China's recent restrictions on rare earth exports and its dominance in mineral processing have raised alarms and urged U.S. action.

(With inputs from agencies.)